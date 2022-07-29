Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,903 ($34.98) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 3,050 ($36.75) to GBX 2,583 ($31.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Admiral Group to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($27.71) to GBX 1,525 ($18.37) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.69) to GBX 2,560 ($30.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.14) to GBX 1,750 ($21.08) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,320.17 ($27.95).

ADM opened at GBX 1,892 ($22.80) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,130.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,518.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.38) and a one year high of GBX 3,706 ($44.65).

In other Admiral Group news, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,233 ($26.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.74 ($120,474.39).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

