Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BAS opened at €42.55 ($43.42) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €45.80 and a 200 day moving average of €53.40. Basf has a 12 month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 12 month high of €69.52 ($70.94).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.