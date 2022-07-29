Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.57) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on O2D. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.55) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.86) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of O2D opened at €2.56 ($2.61) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of €3.03 ($3.09). The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

