Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €717.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €717.00 ($731.63) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($714.29) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC set a €600.00 ($612.24) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €645.00 ($658.16) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €773.00 ($788.78) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Kering Price Performance

EPA:KER opened at €556.10 ($567.45) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €499.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €554.25. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

