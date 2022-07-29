STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €36.28 ($37.02) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($21.89). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.24.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

