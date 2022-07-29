MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €232.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($260.20) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €189.45 ($193.32) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €179.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €190.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €159.40 ($162.65) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($225.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

