JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €16.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.60 ($16.94) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DEC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($26.02) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($22.45) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €19.80 ($20.20) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.90 ($17.24) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

DEC opened at €15.23 ($15.54) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($27.57) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($37.65). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.10.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

