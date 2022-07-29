INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of INDUS in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on shares of INDUS in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

INDUS Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ETR INH opened at €22.70 ($23.16) on Thursday. INDUS has a 12-month low of €20.90 ($21.33) and a 12-month high of €37.40 ($38.16). The stock has a market cap of $610.53 million and a PE ratio of 16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of €24.78 and a 200 day moving average of €28.26.

INDUS Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

