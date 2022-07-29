Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Puma in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €66.14 ($67.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.95. Puma has a one year low of €59.24 ($60.45) and a one year high of €115.40 ($117.76). The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

