FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Owens Corning by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 42,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $90.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.88. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

