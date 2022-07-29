FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,023 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in National Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in National Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in National Bank by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in National Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 150,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of National Bank to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity at National Bank

National Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $197,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $232,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,454,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

About National Bank

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.