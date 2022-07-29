Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,861,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $41,513,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 822,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $48.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.