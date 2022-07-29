4,651 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.79.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.60%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.66.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

