FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $363,000 in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,911 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,915,000 after buying an additional 4,072,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after buying an additional 1,836,533 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,021,000 after buying an additional 3,955,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,968,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after buying an additional 746,287 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Oak Street Health Stock Up 1.1 %

OSH stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.21. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,543,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,165,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,543,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,165,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $3,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,583,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,565,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,902,250. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.