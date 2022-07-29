Credit Suisse Group Cuts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $102.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTZ. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on MasTec from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of MTZ opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. MasTec has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,586,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in MasTec by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MasTec by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,086,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in MasTec by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in MasTec by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.