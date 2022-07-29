Craig Hallum Cuts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $87.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTZ. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.09.

NYSE MTZ opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

