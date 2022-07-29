Pfizer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 125,666 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 34% compared to the typical volume of 94,077 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pfizer Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 7,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.72 on Friday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $284.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.