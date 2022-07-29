Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Lowered to Hold at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.04.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

