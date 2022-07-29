HC Wainwright Trims Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price to $6.50

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HL. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

