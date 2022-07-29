3M (NYSE:MMM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a reduce rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.00.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $140.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.