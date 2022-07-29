NOV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

NOV opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $747,841,000 after acquiring an additional 532,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in NOV by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,337,000 after buying an additional 150,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NOV by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,440,000 after buying an additional 298,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NOV by 19.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,026,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after buying an additional 1,487,726 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

