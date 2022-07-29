Investors Purchase Large Volume of Kirkland’s Put Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 241,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 994.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 90,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 42,886 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $103.29 million during the quarter.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

