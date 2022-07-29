Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.85. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,655,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

