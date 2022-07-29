Leafly Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,926 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,706% compared to the typical daily volume of 760 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leafly

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFLY. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Leafly in the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leafly Stock Performance

Shares of LFLY stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19. Leafly has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leafly will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LFLY. Cowen began coverage on Leafly in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Leafly in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Leafly in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

