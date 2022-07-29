Leafly Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,926 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,706% compared to the typical daily volume of 760 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leafly
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFLY. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Leafly in the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Leafly Stock Performance
Shares of LFLY stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19. Leafly has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $11.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LFLY. Cowen began coverage on Leafly in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Leafly in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Leafly in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Leafly Company Profile
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leafly (LFLY)
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.