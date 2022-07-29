Clarus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 81,150 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 874% compared to the average volume of 8,333 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarus

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Clarus Trading Up 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Clarus by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. Clarus has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $750.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $113.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

