Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 16,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. TC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 180,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,683,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

