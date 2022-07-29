Truist Financial Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $125.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.78. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

