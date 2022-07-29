Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Down 47.6% in July

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
PIO opened at $33.67 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
