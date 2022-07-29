Benchmark Lowers General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $60.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

GM opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,453 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 343,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,078 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

