Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

NYSE KO opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $277.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

