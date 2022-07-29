Cowen Increases Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Price Target to $7.50

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

HLX opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $585.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.91. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.