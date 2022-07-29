Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $136.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $133.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.60. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,387 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $950,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

