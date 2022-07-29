BTIG Research Lowers Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $25.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $894.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at $954,945.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at $954,945.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,255 shares of company stock worth $93,877 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Health Catalyst by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

