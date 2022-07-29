Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CCVI opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCVI. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the first quarter worth $3,437,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 700.0% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the first quarter worth $3,069,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the first quarter worth $1,871,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

