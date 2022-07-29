Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Short Interest Update

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the June 30th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Facedrive Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Facedrive stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Facedrive has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Facedrive Company Profile

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

