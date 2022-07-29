Short Interest in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declines By 47.7%

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPE opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $16.27.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Special Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 289,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

