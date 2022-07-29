Short Interest in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declines By 47.7%

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SPE opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $16.27.
Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
