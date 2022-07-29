General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $88.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.
General Electric Trading Up 2.2 %
GE stock opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06.
Insider Activity at General Electric
In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
