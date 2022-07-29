General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $88.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

GE stock opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

