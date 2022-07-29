United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $223.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $188.24 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

