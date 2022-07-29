Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) PT Raised to $7.50

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HLX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $585.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 667,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 180,253 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 398,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,121 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

