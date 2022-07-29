Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

