Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.54.

UAA stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

