United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $199.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has been given a $199.00 target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $188.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 200,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

