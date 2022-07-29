First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Down 47.4% in July

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FEI opened at $8.21 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $101,000.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

