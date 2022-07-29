Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at UBS Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $45.02 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

