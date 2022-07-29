Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Up 18.7 %

Impinj stock opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 2.10. Impinj has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $30,962.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,242.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $30,962.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,242.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,069 shares of company stock valued at $606,135 in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.