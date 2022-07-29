Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $76.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

