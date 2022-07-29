8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

EGHT stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $620.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $26.46.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,464.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $28,258.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,551 shares of company stock worth $1,031,834. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after buying an additional 1,851,380 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in 8X8 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,300,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 15.1% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 369,238 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

