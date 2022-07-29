Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Crane Stock Up 2.8 %

CR stock opened at $96.39 on Thursday. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.42.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Crane by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $15,416,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $6,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

