Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,333.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $90,393.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,157,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,185 shares of company stock valued at $233,603. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. 22.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

See Also

