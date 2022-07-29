Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 1.3 %

SDPI stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.